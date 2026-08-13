Adam Mosseri announces Instagram's 1st new wordmark in 10 years
Technology
Instagram just dropped a new wordmark, the first big change to its logo in 10 years.
Adam Mosseri, Instagram's head, announced it on Instagram and Threads, calling the update "sharper and more modern" but still true to the original vibe.
Cursive wordmark prompts mixed reactions
The refreshed wordmark uses a cursive-inspired font with curvy letters like "s," "r," and "g."
Some users think it looks cool and updated, while others say the curved "r" makes it look like "Instagzam."
The cursive style stands out, but younger folks who didn't grow up with cursive might not immediately understand the cursive styling.