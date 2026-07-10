Adam Mosseri: Instagram to label AI posts, teases AI feeds

Instagram launches Muse Spark amid concerns

Spotting what's real or AI is getting tougher, so Mosseri even suggested labeling regular camera photos too.

This all comes after Instagram launched Muse Spark, an AI image tool that lets you tag friends in your creations.

But some experts worry about risks like harassment and identity misuse with these features.

Mosseri acknowledged the need to "figure out how to crack down" on spammy AI content, and said the platform continues to embrace the technology.