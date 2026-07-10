Adam Mosseri: Instagram to label AI posts, teases AI feeds
Instagram boss Adam Mosseri just shared how the platform is handling AI-generated content.
You'll start seeing labels on AI-made posts, but you can't fully block them from your feed, though you can choose not to engage.
For those who love AI art, Mosseri hinted at special feeds dedicated only to AI creations.
Instagram launches Muse Spark amid concerns
Spotting what's real or AI is getting tougher, so Mosseri even suggested labeling regular camera photos too.
This all comes after Instagram launched Muse Spark, an AI image tool that lets you tag friends in your creations.
But some experts worry about risks like harassment and identity misuse with these features.
Mosseri acknowledged the need to "figure out how to crack down" on spammy AI content, and said the platform continues to embrace the technology.