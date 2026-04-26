Adani to build $15B Google AI data center in Visakhapatnam
Big tech news: Adani Group is set to begin building a massive $15 billion AI data center hub for Google in Visakhapatnam.
This project is set to boost India's digital game, with a new subsea cable gateway connecting it to Mumbai and Chennai.
The Andhra Pradesh government has provided 600 acres for the site, and the whole thing will roll out in phases over five years, starting in 2026.
Google tech, Adani builds, Nxtra connects
Google is bringing its core tech; Adani is handling construction; and Nxtra by Airtel will keep everything connected.
The hub isn't just about tech upgrades: it's expected to draw major foreign investment into Andhra Pradesh and put Vizag on the global digital map.
Plus, it is expected to expand Google's capacity and provide users with better, faster access to its services.