Adani to build $15B Google AI data center in Visakhapatnam

Google tech, Adani builds, Nxtra connects

Google is bringing its core tech; Adani is handling construction; and Nxtra by Airtel will keep everything connected.

The hub isn't just about tech upgrades: it's expected to draw major foreign investment into Andhra Pradesh and put Vizag on the global digital map.

Plus, it is expected to expand Google's capacity and provide users with better, faster access to its services.