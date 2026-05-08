Aditya Oza goes viral after Google AI names Joya
Startup founder Aditya Oza ran into an awkward surprise while the father of his potential match ran a Google AI result saying Oza was already married to someone named Joya.
Oza cleared things up with a lighthearted LinkedIn post: "Small problem: I have NEVER been married. I do not know a single person named Joya. Joya, if you exist, please come forward and clear my name."
Google AI hallucination prompts mixed reactions
Turns out, Google AI had just made up the story by mixing random info, a classic "AI hallucination."
Oza's post quickly went viral, sparking laughs ("Damn reading this just made my day, Google AI built its own love story.") but also concern about how these mistakes could seriously hurt people.
As one user put it, "Not a very good situation to be in! Glad things worked out for you, but this is some thing which can ruin some one's life with a more serious hallucination."