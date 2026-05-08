Aditya Oza goes viral after Google AI names Joya

Google AI hallucination prompts mixed reactions

Turns out, Google AI had just made up the story by mixing random info, a classic "AI hallucination."

Oza's post quickly went viral, sparking laughs ("Damn reading this just made my day, Google AI built its own love story.") but also concern about how these mistakes could seriously hurt people.

As one user put it, "Not a very good situation to be in! Glad things worked out for you, but this is some thing which can ruin some one's life with a more serious hallucination."