Adobe Acrobat gets AI superpowers for presentations and podcasts

Adobe just rolled out fresh AI features for Acrobat, letting you turn boring PDFs into interactive presentations, podcasts, or even collaborative workspaces. All this happens through PDF Spaces—a new tool that feels made for group projects or creative brainstorming. It's part of the Acrobat Studio suite launched last year and can handle up to 100 documents at once.

Make slides and podcasts in seconds With PDF Spaces, you can type what you need in plain English, and the AI will whip up a presentation outline (with clickable citations) or even a podcast summary—complete with an AI voice host.

You can personalize everything using Adobe Express templates, themes, and stock photos.

Smarter editing with chat-based tools Acrobat now lets you chat to edit your docs—think deleting pages, swapping text, adding e-signatures, or setting passwords—all by asking the AI.

There are built-in roles like "analyst" or "instructor," but you can also create your own if nothing fits.