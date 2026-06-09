Adobe Acrobat joins Android Auto for car PDF access
Technology
Adobe Acrobat just joined Android Auto with its latest update, letting you access the PDF reader right from your car's screen.
Now, it pops up in your app drawer and notifications, so you can check out documents without reaching for your phone.
'Read Aloud' plays compatible PDF audio
The big highlight is the "Read Aloud" feature, which turns compatible PDFs into audio so you can listen to books, notes, or study materials hands-free while driving.
Not every PDF works yet, but this move shows Android Auto is getting more serious about productivity tools for people on the go.