Adobe adds AI feedback to Project Indigo iOS camera app
Technology
Adobe just dropped fresh AI features in Project Indigo, its experimental camera app for iOS users.
Now, the app can give feedback on your photos, like framing, lighting, colors, and even emotional vibe, plus handy suggestions to help you capture and edit better shots.
Erase backgrounds and apply artistic styles
Indigo's update also lets you erase unwanted stuff from backgrounds (think trash or wires) with no messy leftovers.
You can blur backgrounds for that pro look or transform your pictures into artsy styles like watercolor or monochrome, all powered by Google's Gemini-based Nano Banana and Adobe Firefly model.