Adobe adds PDF editing and commenting for WhatsApp Web, Windows
Technology
Adobe just made it way easier to handle PDFs on WhatsApp Web and Windows.
Now you can open, edit, and comment on PDFs directly in your chat: no more jumping between apps.
It's perfect for students, small businesses, or anyone sharing assignments, invoices, or travel plans with friends and colleagues.
PDF markup, encryption and Acrobat Trust
You can scroll through documents, zoom in for details, highlight text, strike things out, underline key points, and add comments, all without leaving the chat.
Everything stays private with end-to-end encryption, plus Acrobat Trust adds extra protection for password-locked files.
Collaboration just got a lot smoother (and safer) on WhatsApp!