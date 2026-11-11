Adobe and Google announce AI partnership at Adobe MAX
Adobe and Google are teaming up to make creative work a lot smarter.
Announced at Adobe MAX, Google's AI tech is coming to popular Adobe tools like Photoshop, Premiere, Acrobat, and Express.
Plus, you'll soon be able to use Adobe Acrobat through Google Workspace, with PDF editing capabilities accessible directly from Gmail and Google Drive.
Google AI chat edits PDFs, images
Soon you can edit PDFs directly from Gmail or Drive using Adobe Acrobat, with Google's AI helping you make changes just by chatting with it.
And for Photoshop fans, Adobe and Google DeepMind will collaborate to develop near-real-time image editing capabilities; simply type what you want changed and watch it happen.
The goal? Smoother workflows and more creative freedom for creators and enterprise teams.