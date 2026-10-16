Adobe and NVIDIA partnership boosts creative tools with RTX Spark

Photoshop will get GPU-accelerated compositing tools, while Premiere's playback and rendering will speed up thanks to NVIDIA RTX Spark.

Substance 3D Painter users can expect faster processing during demanding texturing tasks.

Frame.io is set for much faster video decoding using NVIDIA NVDEC, with approximately five times faster embedding generation.

Even Adobe Brand Concierge is getting an upgrade with NVIDIA Nemotron open models for more personalized customer help.

These updates build on an earlier strategic collaboration announced in March, and you'll see them in action at Adobe MAX this November.