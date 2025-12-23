Adobe and Runway drop Gen-4.5: AI video just got an upgrade
Adobe and Runway are teaming up to bring next-gen AI video tools to Firefly, with future expansion planned for Creative Cloud apps.
Their new Gen-4.5 model is live now, offering unlimited access to Firefly Pro/Premium subscribers until Jan 15, 2026.
This model lets users turn text prompts into realistic, dynamic video scenes—think smoother motion, better visuals, and characters that actually move like real people.
What's in it for creators?
If you're a Firefly Pro or Premium subscriber, you get unlimited access to Gen-4.5 during this promo window.
You can use it to make complex clips from simple ideas, then export straight into Premiere Pro or After Effects for editing and sound.
Adobe and Runway also have more exclusive AI tools in the works with top filmmakers and brands—so expect even cooler features soon (no extra pricing details yet).