Adobe finds 78% of firms to deploy AI customer support

Firms face data and trust challenges

Even with big plans, many firms face challenges like shaky data infrastructure and low consumer trust.

While most have cloud setups for generative AI, only about half do for agentic AI, and just 39% have customer data platforms capable of supporting agentic AI initiatives.

Three out of four companies struggle with data quality, and over half say their current systems are holding them back.

Plus, only 19% of consumers agree they will eventually prefer AI agents, so building trust is still a work in progress.