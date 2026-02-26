Adobe Firefly's new feature turns clips into workable videos fast

Adobe has launched a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature called Quick Cut, which is integrated into its Firefly platform. The tool automatically assembles raw footage into a structured first edit, saving creators a lot of time. The main idea behind Quick Cut is to take users from "I have clips" to "I have something workable" in no time at all.

Functionality How to use Quick Cut To use Quick Cut, users first upload their raw video clips into Firefly. They then hit the new Quick Cut button and provide context about the content. This could be anything from a long-form interview to a product demo or day-in-the-life vlog. The creators can also define their preferred aspect ratio, pacing, and even an optional B-roll track for supporting footage organization.

Target audience Who can benefit from this tool? Adobe believes that Quick Cut could be especially beneficial for product reviewers and journalists. For instance, a tech reviewer could upload long unboxing and testing footage, which Quick Cut would stitch together into a coherent draft. Reporters can use it to highlight key moments from interviews without having to sift through hours of footage manually.

Time-saving Quick cut could shorten production cycles Adobe sees Quick Cut as a way to save time. By replacing hours of stitching clips together with narrative refinement, production cycles could be significantly shortened, especially for high-output creators. The company is also pushing new sign-ups for its Firefly Pro and Premium plans along with the beta launch of Quick Cut.

