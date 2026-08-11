Adobe launches Catalog Agent for e-commerce to speed AI search
Technology
Adobe just dropped a new feature for e-commerce called Catalog Agent, which uses AI (think ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot) to help you find products faster and get better recommendations.
It basically lets these AI tools pull up-to-date product information, like specs, prices, and availability, so you can ask detailed questions or compare items without digging through endless pages.
Catalog Agent syncs product details everywhere
This update comes as Adobe noticed a huge 125% jump in traffic from AI sources to US retail websites between April and June 2026 compared to last year.
Catalog Agent also makes it easier for brands to keep their product details synced everywhere, so what you see is always consistent: it can reduce the need for separate integrations or duplicate product data.