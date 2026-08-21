Adobe report finds AI boosts Indian creators' confidence and growth
Technology
AI is quickly becoming a creative partner for Indian content makers, according to Adobe's 2026 Creators's Toolkit Report.
Out of over 16,000 global creators surveyed, 80% of Indian users say AI tools have boosted their confidence and professionalism, while a huge 96% credit AI for helping their business or audience grow.
Indian creators finish faster with AI
AI is speeding up the creative process: 98% say they finish content faster with it, though most still need to edit the results.
Interestingly, nearly half feel inspired to take on bigger projects thanks to AI, and over a third are exploring new ideas.
Even so, 87% believe humans should make the final creative calls to keep things real and personal.