Adobe says India major force behind its AI breakthroughs
Technology
Adobe says India is now a major force behind its AI breakthroughs.
At the Adobe Summit in Mumbai, Ben Goodman (president of Adobe JAPAC) highlighted how Indian teams are driving engineering, and India is a market where solutions are adopted at scale.
Indian engineers sped Adobe platform launches
Over the past two years, Indian engineers helped launch platforms like Document Cloud, Studio, and Express much faster.
Goodman called India a "mature market with unprecedented scale," noting that companies like Infosys, Cognizant, and LTI, and also Bollywood projects are using Adobe's tech to create content at scale.
He added that India is a critical and mature market and a focal area for development.