Adobe unveils ChatGPT plugin integrating more than 70 tools
Adobe just dropped a major plugin for ChatGPT, packing in more than 70 of its popular tools like Photoshop, Premiere, Acrobat, and Lightroom.
This upgrade makes it way easier for anyone to jump between tasks; ChatGPT can now pick the best Adobe tool for whatever you need, all in one place.
It's a big step up from last year's limited integration.
Edit Adobe files inside ChatGPT
You can now edit photos, design graphics, or make videos using multiple Adobe apps without ever leaving ChatGPT.
The plugin is live worldwide on both web and desktop; just click on Plugins in the toolbar, search for Adobe, and install the one labeled Adobe Design, combine and edit.
No Adobe account needed to start; sign in if you want extra features like generative AI and session continuity.
Adobe emphasizes AI in creativity
Whether you're casually making projects or working as a pro designer, this plugin aims to cover all your creative needs.
Adobe's move shows they're serious about blending AI with creativity and making their tools more accessible for everyone.