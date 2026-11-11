Adobe unveils Firefly AI assistant and agents at MAX 2026
Adobe just dropped some big updates for Firefly at its MAX 2026 event, making creative work even easier.
The new Firefly AI Assistant (now in beta) helps you brainstorm and create using simple prompts, plus gives you more control with features like Plan Mode and Model Selector.
Adobe is also previewing AI agents that handle repetitive tasks, so you can focus more on the fun parts of creating.
Firefly gains video and design tools
Firefly now includes upgraded video editing with Firefly Video and new design tools that blend illustration, animation, and 3D work, all in one place.
You get handy image edits like Edit Object, Relight, and Retouch to fine-tune your projects.
Quick Actions speed up common tasks, while the new Firefly Builder (in private beta) lets you build interactive prototypes just by describing what you want.
Plus, with new AI models from Google and OpenAI on board, there is even more creative power at your fingertips.