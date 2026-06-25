Adobe's 2026 report shows 60% of Indians want AI agents Technology Jun 25, 2026

Turns out, Indian consumers are really leaning into AI this year.

According to Adobe's 2026 AI and Digital Trends Report, 60% of people surveyed in India want their own personal AI agent, more than anywhere else in Asia-Pacific.

Plus, over half are cool with chatting to brand bots, and most would even let AI handle conversations with human representatives for them.