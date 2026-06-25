Adobe's 2026 report shows 60% of Indians want AI agents
Turns out, Indian consumers are really leaning into AI this year.
According to Adobe's 2026 AI and Digital Trends Report, 60% of people surveyed in India want their own personal AI agent, more than anywhere else in Asia-Pacific.
Plus, over half are cool with chatting to brand bots, and most would even let AI handle conversations with human representatives for them.
Indian shoppers embrace AI, want transparency
AI is already a big part of shopping and customer support here: 65% use it for personalized product picks, and 60% rely on it for instant help.
Virtual AI concierges are also catching on with shoppers.
Still, trust matters: around 21% of respondents want clear labels on what's powered by AI, and some prefer having the option to switch back to a real person.
Indian businesses see faster content creation
On the business side, generative AI is speeding up content creation (71% say so), but companies are still working through issues like data quality and tech infrastructure.
All in all, the report shows that both consumers and businesses in India are getting more comfortable (and curious) about what AI can do next.