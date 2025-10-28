Adobe's latest AI upgrades for Photoshop, Premiere Pro explained
Adobe just rolled out big AI upgrades for Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Illustrator, and Lightroom at its MAX 2025 event in LA.
Powered by the Firefly engine, these updates aim to make editing faster and more accurate—like Photoshop's new Generative Fill that uses advanced AI (including Google's Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, Black Forest Labs's FLUX.1 Kontext, and Adobe's own Firefly models) to keep lighting and tone consistent during edits.
Premiere Pro gets new tools for 3D editing
Premiere Pro now features Object Mask and Fast Vector Mask to easily isolate moving subjects.
Firefly's latest model can generate sharp 4MP images with a simple prompt, while custom models help keep your visual style on point.
Collaboration is also easier with new tools for rotating 3D objects and batch editing—so you can focus more on creating, not just clicking around.