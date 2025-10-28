Next Article
Adobe Firefly gets video editing tools, batch image editing
Technology
Adobe's Firefly platform has leveled up, now offering a full suite of AI-powered creative tools.
The highlight is the new Firefly Video Editor (currently in private beta), which lets you edit videos right in your browser using AI-generated soundtracks, voiceovers, and cool visual styles like anime or claymation.
New features include Firefly boards and Rotate Object
Firefly's update also adds batch editing for images—think quick background swaps and color grading with simple prompts.
There are new tools for brainstorming (Firefly Boards), turning 2D pics into 3D-like objects (Rotate Object), and making precise image edits just by typing what you want (Prompt to Edit).
Adobe says these features are all about boosting creativity while keeping humans at the heart of the process.