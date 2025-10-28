Adobe Firefly gets video editing tools, batch image editing

New features include Firefly boards and Rotate Object

Firefly's update also adds batch editing for images—think quick background swaps and color grading with simple prompts.

There are new tools for brainstorming (Firefly Boards), turning 2D pics into 3D-like objects (Rotate Object), and making precise image edits just by typing what you want (Prompt to Edit).

Adobe says these features are all about boosting creativity while keeping humans at the heart of the process.