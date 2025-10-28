Adobe Express now has an AI assistant
Adobe just dropped a conversational AI Assistant for Adobe Express at MAX 2025.
Now you can type out your design ideas in plain English and watch them come to life instantly—no fancy skills needed.
The goal? To make creative design accessible, whether you're a pro or just getting started.
The assistant is currently in beta
Powered by Adobe Firefly and other AI models, the Assistant understands your requests and tweaks your designs on the spot.
Right now, it's in beta for Premium desktop users, but soon more people will get access through the Firefly credit system.
Adobe also plans to bring this tech into team workflows with brand-specific templates for smoother collaboration.
Copyright safe content
Unlike some competitors that have run into copyright trouble, Adobe's Firefly uses only commercially licensed data.
That means you get reliable, legally safe AI-generated content right inside the Adobe ecosystem—no worries about using someone else's work by accident.