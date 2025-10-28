Alan Turing Institute pivots to focus on cybersecurity amid shakeup

New direction and project updates

Now chaired by Doug Gurr, the institute has shut down or spun off 78 projects that didn't fit the new direction.

They're also ramping up work on government AI programs in defense and intelligence, with Blythe Crawford reporting on how the institute can best support government ambitions there.

Besides cybersecurity, the team's working on digital twins of human hearts to improve healthcare—and after an independent review found no substance to whistleblower claims, they're doubling down on their renewed mission.