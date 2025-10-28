You can now edit YouTube Shorts in Adobe Premiere mobile

Premiere mobile packs in smart AI tools like Firefly for content generation, auto music, and prompt-based editing. You also get exclusive templates, transitions, and effects built just for Shorts. With the "Edit in Adobe Premiere" button, moving your video from editing to publishing is seamless.

If you're serious about Shorts, this update makes creating simpler

Adobe's AI features—like text-to-edit and auto voice-overs—speed up editing and make it easy, even if you're new to video.

Unlike YouTube's basic Shorts editor, Premiere mobile gives you pro tools, automation, and direct YouTube publishing for free.

If you're serious about Shorts, this update makes creating and sharing way simpler.