Adobe's new AI tool can edit your videos for you Technology Feb 25, 2026

Adobe just dropped Quick Cut, a new AI-powered feature within its Firefly video editor (beta).

With it, you can upload your raw clips and tell the tool what kind of video you want—like interviews, vlogs, or product demos.

You also get to pick your aspect ratio (think TikTok or YouTube) and add B-roll if you want.