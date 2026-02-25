Adobe's new AI tool can edit your videos for you
Adobe just dropped Quick Cut, a new AI-powered feature within its Firefly video editor (beta).
With it, you can upload your raw clips and tell the tool what kind of video you want—like interviews, vlogs, or product demos.
You also get to pick your aspect ratio (think TikTok or YouTube) and add B-roll if you want.
Formats supported by Quick Cut
Quick Cut automatically detects scene changes, picks out the best shots based on focus and composition, and even highlights key dialogue using audio analysis.
It supports popular formats like 16:9 for YouTube, 9:16 for TikTok, and 4:3 for Facebook ads—so sharing is a breeze.
Quick Cut aims to speed up the editing process
Mike Folgner from Adobe says they built Quick Cut because creators kept asking for faster ways to edit videos without losing their creative spark.
It's especially handy for anyone making unboxing videos or reporters trying to pull out interview highlights.
Not a bad time to try out some AI magic in your next edit!