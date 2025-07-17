Next Article
Adobe's new AI tools help you edit videos better
Adobe just rolled out fresh AI features aimed at making filmmaking easier and more creative.
The highlights? A sound effects generator that syncs perfectly with your video, plus smarter video editing controls—all part of Adobe's push to help creators do more with less effort.
Generate sound effects tool and text-to-video upgrades
The new "Generate Sound Effects" tool (now in beta on Firefly) lets you instantly create custom sounds that match your footage, from dramatic impacts to subtle background noise.
On top of that, Firefly's Text-to-Video got upgrades like letting you match the style of your own clips and pick exact frames for edits.
Adobe also plans to open these features up to third-party AI models soon, giving creators even more ways to customize their work.