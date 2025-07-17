Adobe's new AI tools help you edit videos better

Generate sound effects tool and text-to-video upgrades

The new "Generate Sound Effects" tool (now in beta on Firefly) lets you instantly create custom sounds that match your footage, from dramatic impacts to subtle background noise.

On top of that, Firefly's Text-to-Video got upgrades like letting you match the style of your own clips and pick exact frames for edits.

Adobe also plans to open these features up to third-party AI models soon, giving creators even more ways to customize their work.