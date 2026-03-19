Adobe's subscription cancelation fees are being investigated in the UK.

Investigation follows $150 million settlement

The spotlight is on Adobe's "annual billed monthly" plan, where canceling after a 14-day grace period can result in a charge of up to 50% of the remaining balance on the annual plan.

This follows a $150 million settlement in the US over similar complaints that Adobe made it tough to cancel and hid extra fees.

The outcome here could set new rules for how all digital subscriptions handle cancellations—something anyone who uses creative tools might want to keep an eye on.