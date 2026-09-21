Adults with severe mental illnesses at risk of early death
What's the story
Adults suffering from severe mental illnesses are at a significantly higher risk of dying from serious physical diseases before the age of 75, as per The Guardian. A study conducted by the Rethink Mental Illness charity, which analyzed NHS data, found that these individuals tend to die 15-20 years earlier than the general adult population. The early deaths are mainly due to preventable physical health conditions.
Risk factors
Increased risk of dying from various physical diseases
The study found that adults under 75 with severe mental illnesses are at a much higher risk of dying from various physical diseases.
They are 6.3 times more likely to die from liver disease, six times more likely to die from respiratory illness, and 3.8 times more likely to die from cardiovascular disease than those without such conditions.
The risk of dying due to cancer is also increased by 2.3 times in these individuals.
Increased risks
Significant increase in suicide deaths
The study also found that adults with severe mental illnesses are 14.6 times more likely to die by suicide than those without such conditions.
Overall, these individuals are nearly five times more likely to die before the age of 75 than the general population.
This highlights a significant health disparity between those suffering from severe mental health issues and their peers.
Record deaths
Deaths from cardiovascular disease and cancer at all-time high
The study noted that deaths from cardiovascular disease and cancer among working-age adults with mental illness are at an all-time high.
Each of these diseases accounted for over 24,000 deaths in the 2022-2024 reporting period.
This is a stark reminder of the health inequalities faced by this vulnerable population group.
Statistics
Cancer, cardiovascular disease leading causes of death
Cancer, cardiovascular disease, liver disease, and respiratory disease accounted for over half (56.5%) of deaths among 18-74-year-olds with severe mental health problems in England during the same period.
Cancer and cardiovascular disease each made up just under 19% of all deaths, while respiratory disease accounted for 11% and liver disease 8%.
Suicide also contributed to these early deaths by about 7%.
Contributing factors
Factors contributing to high mortality rate
The study identified several factors contributing to the high mortality rate among adults with severe mental illnesses.
These include poverty, poor housing conditions, high smoking rates, weight gain from medication, physical inactivity, and fragmented care.
However, the authors also noted "diagnostic overshadowing," where physical symptoms are misattributed to mental illness.
This can lead to potential illnesses not being properly investigated and treated in these individuals.