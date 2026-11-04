Aerolaunch India sends car hood 21km by balloon

Aerolaunch India just pulled off a cool experiment, sending a mini car hood 21km above Earth using a balloon.

The launch, held at Krishnasamy College of Arts and Science in Cuddalore on November 1, was part of CarzSpa's 20th anniversary celebration.

Their special Aegis XG paint protection film coated the hood and handled freezing temperatures and intense UV rays.

The film showed no visible changes to its coating after the flight.