Aerolaunch India sends car hood 21km by balloon
Aerolaunch India just pulled off a cool experiment, sending a mini car hood 21km above Earth using a balloon.
The launch, held at Krishnasamy College of Arts and Science in Cuddalore on November 1, was part of CarzSpa's 20th anniversary celebration.
Their special Aegis XG paint protection film coated the hood and handled freezing temperatures and intense UV rays.
The film showed no visible changes to its coating after the flight.
Aerolaunch used STAR to track UV
This mission wasn't just for show: it included tech from Space Technology and Aeronautical Rocketry (STAR) to track UV radiation at different heights.
Aerolaunch India, founded by HemPrasath and Shree Ranganathan in 2021, has been building custom space payloads like this for years.
Teaming up with CarzSpa and STAR, they gathered real data and video footage, showing how far Indian startups have come in high-altitude experiments.