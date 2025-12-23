Aflac data breach exposes personal info of 22.65 million customers

Aflac just revealed a major data breach that exposed sensitive info for over 22.65 million people—including customers, employees, agents, and beneficiaries. The company spotted the hack back in June, acted fast with experts and law enforcement, and says there was no ransomware or disruption to their services.

What kind of info got leaked? The data included names, addresses, birth dates, Social Security numbers, driver's licenses, passports, health insurance details—basically a lot of personal stuff.

Not everyone had all their info leaked, but if you're an Aflac customer or connected to one, it's worth paying attention.

How is Aflac responding? Aflac reset passwords and secured accounts right away.

They're offering two years of free credit monitoring and identity theft protection for anyone affected (enroll by April 18, 2026).

So far there haven't been any reports of fraud linked to this breach.