African AI startups tap into India's cheaper GPU resources Technology Feb 19, 2026

African AI startups are increasingly turning to India for affordable GPU resources, attracted by pricing that is significantly lower than Western providers such as AWS and Azure.

At a recent New Delhi summit, founders from South Africa and Nigeria highlighted how India's tech lets them scale faster without breaking the bank.

Botshelo Baloyi, CEO of UmKhoAI, shared that these savings could make a real difference for growing their AI systems.