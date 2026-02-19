African AI startups tap into India's cheaper GPU resources
African AI startups are increasingly turning to India for affordable GPU resources, attracted by pricing that is significantly lower than Western providers such as AWS and Azure.
At a recent New Delhi summit, founders from South Africa and Nigeria highlighted how India's tech lets them scale faster without breaking the bank.
Botshelo Baloyi, CEO of UmKhoAI, shared that these savings could make a real difference for growing their AI systems.
IndiaAI mission offers subsidized access to computing power
Many African startups face a huge shortage of GPU hours needed to train their AI models.
India's government-backed IndiaAI Mission is stepping in with subsidized access to computing power and helpful datasets—covering up to 25% of costs for some companies.
Startups like UmKhoAI see this as a chance to boost tech independence and focus on innovation instead of worrying about high expenses.