Zoho's Arattai drops username feature

Compliance

'We will be disabling username-based account feature'

In light of the government's stance on digital identity and online safety, Vembu took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce Arattai's decision. He wrote, "We will be disabling the username-based account feature in Arattai, to comply with the regulatory change. Thank you." This makes Arattai one of the first messaging platforms to publicly respond to the Centre's latest stance on username-based identities.