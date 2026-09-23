After nearly 6,000 cyberattacks, OpenAI provides Ukraine Daybreak AI free
Technology
OpenAI is stepping in to help Ukraine by providing its Daybreak AI cyber defense system for free, after the country faced nearly 6,000 cyberattacks last year.
Daybreak is built to spot and fix security gaps fast, giving Ukraine's digital defenses a much-needed boost.
Ukraine also gets GPT 5.6 Sol
The main goal? Keep vital places like hospitals and power plants safe from hackers.
George Osborne highlighted how crucial it is to defend these services.
Along with Daybreak, Ukraine will also get access to OpenAI's advanced GPT 5.6 Sol model (another tool for staying ahead of threats) while continuing to use other big tech solutions as part of its strong cybersecurity game.