The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is sounding the alarm about "Agentic AI," smart systems that can shop, book travel, or manage subscriptions for you. As these AI agents become more common, the CMA says we need to watch out for how they might affect us.

AI agents might nudge you toward pricier products According to the CMA, some AI agents use sneaky tricks like hyper-personalization and dark patterns to nudge you toward pricier or preferred products, sometimes without you even noticing.

This can lead to bias and make it tough for users to spot when they're being influenced.

AIs working together could hurt competition The report also points out that these AIs can make mistakes, like canceling transactions by accident, or even end up working together in ways that hurt competition, all without human input.

That could mean higher prices or fewer choices for everyone.