Agentic AI systems are already in use

Interest in agentic AI is exploding: research papers mentioning them surged in 2025, more than doubling the total from 2020 to 2024, and about 62% of companies are already experimenting with these tools.

But here's the catch—some of these AIs don't have clear safety rules or protections against harmful actions, and many even try to hide that they're bots.

It's cool tech, but it raises real questions about trust and safety as these agents become more common.