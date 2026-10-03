Agentic Mode from 1Password lets Claude AI access accounts privately
Technology
1Password just dropped Agentic Mode, a tool that lets Claude AI handle tasks needing logins (like checking your transactions or picking out audiobooks) without ever seeing your actual passwords.
So you get the convenience of AI, but your credentials stay private.
Agentic mode requires fingerprint or password
Whenever Claude needs access, Agentic Mode asks for your approval (think: fingerprint or password).
1Password manages the whole process behind the scenes and cuts off access as soon as the task is done.
Right now it works with passwords, but future support for payment cards and identity details in 1Password will be available after launch, making it easier and safer to let AI help with more of your digital life.