Agentic payments: The new way to pay on the internet
Razorpay and NPCI unveiled the feature at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, letting you order food, groceries, and daily essentials through an AI chat—no app-switching needed.
You can set a single spending limit for each merchant, so you don't have to enter your PIN or OTP every time.
It's all about making payments faster and way less annoying.
Here's how it works
Built on UPI Reserve Pay, agentic payments gives you real-time control over approvals and limits.
The pilot includes bigbasket and Vodafone Idea—all accessible right from the chat; Zomato, Swiggy, and Zepto are mentioned in related demonstrations or as example platforms.
Banks like Axis Bank and Airtel Payments Bank are backing the project too.
AI chat integrations
Razorpay is leading with support for ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude integrations—so you can use your favorite AI tools.
The company presents these as integrations that connect payments with AI chat experiences.
It's a step toward smoother digital payments that actually save you time.