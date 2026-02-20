Agentic payments: The new way to pay on the internet Technology Feb 20, 2026

Razorpay and NPCI unveiled the feature at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, letting you order food, groceries, and daily essentials through an AI chat—no app-switching needed.

You can set a single spending limit for each merchant, so you don't have to enter your PIN or OTP every time.

It's all about making payments faster and way less annoying.