AGI could arrive by 2027, predicts AI expert
AI could change everything sooner than we think—Dr. Roman Yampolskiy predicts that artificial general intelligence (AGI) might arrive as early as 2027, and nearly all human jobs could eventually be handled by AI after that point, though the transition may take some time.
Unlike past tech shifts, this time there may not be new roles for people who get replaced.
AI's rapid advancements
AI already beats humans at coding, writing, and creative tasks.
Humanoid robots with near-human skills are expected within five years, which means millions of jobs—from drivers to factory workers—could disappear fast.
Retraining won't help much if AI can do it all cheaper and better.
Need for proactive measures
Yampolskiy urges governments to get serious about preparing for massive job losses and possible social instability.
He suggests focusing AI development on areas like medical research instead of automating everything, and wants schools to teach people how to work alongside AI so society can adapt smoothly.