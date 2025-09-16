AGI could arrive by 2027, predicts AI expert Technology Sep 16, 2025

AI could change everything sooner than we think—Dr. Roman Yampolskiy predicts that artificial general intelligence (AGI) might arrive as early as 2027, and nearly all human jobs could eventually be handled by AI after that point, though the transition may take some time.

Unlike past tech shifts, this time there may not be new roles for people who get replaced.