Why your iPhone's battery might drain faster after updating

Battery life should get back to normal in 48 hours

iOS 26 works on iPhones from the 11 and SE 2 onward, but you might see some performance dips depending on your device and how you use it.

Apple suggests charging overnight after updating to help with the transition.

Rolling back to an older version isn't easy, so they recommend sticking with the update for better security and app support.

Battery life should get back to normal within about 48 hours as everything finishes up in the background.