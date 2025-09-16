Why your iPhone's battery might drain faster after updating
Just updated your iPhone to iOS 26 and noticed the battery dropping faster?
You're not alone—Apple says this can happen right after big updates because your phone is busy running background tasks like photo indexing and refreshing apps.
The good news: Apple promises it's only temporary, and things should settle down soon.
Battery life should get back to normal in 48 hours
iOS 26 works on iPhones from the 11 and SE 2 onward, but you might see some performance dips depending on your device and how you use it.
Apple suggests charging overnight after updating to help with the transition.
Rolling back to an older version isn't easy, so they recommend sticking with the update for better security and app support.
