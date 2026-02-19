AGI is as important as fire, electricity: Google DeepMind CEO
At the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, Google DeepMind's CEO Demis Hassabis called artificial general intelligence (AGI) a "pivotal moment" for humanity—right up there with fire or electricity.
He stressed that building AGI needs careful science and strong safety measures.
The summit itself is massive, expected to draw about 250,000 visitors and big names like OpenAI, Microsoft, and NVIDIA.
India pushes for responsible AI
India rolled out a nationwide plan to build affordable and scalable AI that actually solves real problems—think healthcare, farming, and climate change.
The government also introduced BharatGen Param2, an AI model that works in 22 Indian languages with multimodal features.
Plus, Google DeepMind is teaming up with Indian agencies to bring advanced AI tools to researchers and students.
America-India connect
This summit puts India on the map as a leader in responsible AI. It's all about closing the tech gap between Western countries and emerging markets with practical solutions.
One cool highlight: Google announced America-India Connect—a new fiber-optic project linking both countries for faster digital collaboration.