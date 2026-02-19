AGI is as important as fire, electricity: Google DeepMind CEO Technology Feb 19, 2026

At the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, Google DeepMind's CEO Demis Hassabis called artificial general intelligence (AGI) a "pivotal moment" for humanity—right up there with fire or electricity.

He stressed that building AGI needs careful science and strong safety measures.

The summit itself is massive, expected to draw about 250,000 visitors and big names like OpenAI, Microsoft, and NVIDIA.