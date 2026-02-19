AGI on the horizon, could transform our lives: Demis Hassabis
Technology
Demis Hassabis, head of Google DeepMind, told the India AI Impact Summit that artificial general intelligence (AGI) is "on the horizon" and could have "10 times the impact of the Industrial Revolution, probably at 10 times the speed of anything else."
The event brought together global leaders to talk about building AI responsibly.
India emphasizes on AI initiatives
Hassabis believes AGI will totally transform how we live and work, with changes coming faster than any tech shift before.
Alongside these big predictions, India highlighted its own AI initiatives, including efforts to support Indian languages and boost domestic AI development.
The government is focusing on practical uses for AI in areas like healthcare, education, and climate solutions.