AGI on the horizon, could transform our lives: Demis Hassabis Technology Feb 19, 2026

Demis Hassabis, head of Google DeepMind, told the India AI Impact Summit that artificial general intelligence (AGI) is "on the horizon" and could have "10 times the impact of the Industrial Revolution, probably at 10 times the speed of anything else."

The event brought together global leaders to talk about building AI responsibly.