Agilink's OmniHand 3 Ultra learns Suzhou embroidery under Fu Xianghong

The OmniHand 3 Ultra, built by Agilink, has learned to do Suzhou embroidery, a delicate art usually done by skilled humans.

Guided by master embroiderer Fu Xianghong, this robot can split silk threads, thread needles, and stitch with impressive precision.

It's a big leap for robotics in handling super-fine tasks and could open up all kinds of new uses beyond just crafts.