Agilink's OmniHand 3 Ultra learns Suzhou embroidery under Fu Xianghong
The OmniHand 3 Ultra, built by Agilink, has learned to do Suzhou embroidery, a delicate art usually done by skilled humans.
Guided by master embroiderer Fu Xianghong, this robot can split silk threads, thread needles, and stitch with impressive precision.
It's a big leap for robotics in handling super-fine tasks and could open up all kinds of new uses beyond just crafts.
OmniHand 3 Ultra fingertip vision sensors
OmniHand 3 Ultra packs vision sensors in its fingertips so it can sense tiny changes and work carefully with different materials.
Weighing only 630gm, it uses a direct-drive design for smooth control, unlike chunkier robots made for heavy lifting.
With this level of dexterity, the OmniHand could change how robots help out at home or at work, making them much better at tasks that need a gentle touch.