Agility Robotics unveils Digit 5 robot for factories and warehouses

Digit 5 doesn't just stop or dodge when someone gets close: it can even sit down as a safety move.

It lifts up to 22.7kg (that's a solid jump from older versions), stands at 1.81 meters tall, and fits easily into spaces designed for people.

With swappable grippers for different jobs and about 90 minutes of battery life per charge, it's ready for real work.

Agility plans early access in the first half of 2027, aiming for wider release by year-end.