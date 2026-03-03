Agnikul and NeevCloud are launching orbital AI data centers
Agnikul Cosmos and NeevCloud are building India's first privately led orbital AI data center platform, set to launch by the end of 2026 (prototype launch).
Using Agnikul's Sooraj tech, which turns used rocket parts into orbital platforms, they're skipping the need for expensive new satellites.
The goal? To power high-performance AI for things like defense, autonomous systems, maritime ops, and disaster response—right from space.
The 1st satellite will support around 500 AI chips
The first satellite will weigh about 300-350kg and orbit 350-500km above Earth.
It'll circle the planet 16 times a day and support around 500 powerful AI chips—enough to handle up to 100,000 users at once or process up to 10 million AI tasks daily.
It runs on solar energy with battery backup and plans to use passive/radiative cooling concepts alongside other thermal-management systems, so it doesn't need grid power and may reduce reliance on water compared with regular data centers.
Plans to have over 600 satellites by 2030
Commercial operations are targeted for 2027.
Setting up these "orbital edge" data centers is way faster than building them on the ground since you skip all the land deals and red tape.
If all goes as planned, India could soon have a whole network of space-powered AI hubs.