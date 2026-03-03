Agnikul and NeevCloud are launching orbital AI data centers

The 1st satellite will support around 500 AI chips

The first satellite will weigh about 300-350kg and orbit 350-500km above Earth.

It'll circle the planet 16 times a day and support around 500 powerful AI chips—enough to handle up to 100,000 users at once or process up to 10 million AI tasks daily.

It runs on solar energy with battery backup and plans to use passive/radiative cooling concepts alongside other thermal-management systems, so it doesn't need grid power and may reduce reliance on water compared with regular data centers.