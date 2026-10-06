Agnikul Cosmos tests Agnite semi-cryogenic engine for Agnibaan Mission-02
Agnikul Cosmos, an Indian space startup, just tested its Agnite semi-cryogenic engine: this is the tech that will power their upcoming Agnibaan rocket for Mission-02.
The team ran the engine through tough endurance and control tests, building on their earlier success with India's first privately operated launchpad at Sriharikota back in May 2024.
Agnite engine 3-D printed single-piece
Agnite isn't your average rocket engine: it's fully 3-D printed as a single piece and uses electric pumps instead of complex turbomachinery. This makes it simpler and gives engineers more control.
The latest test even showed off Mach diamonds (those cool shock patterns in the exhaust).
With this milestone, Agnikul is getting closer to launching small satellites into orbit, big steps for India's private space scene.