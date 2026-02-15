AgniKul, NeevCloud to launch India's 1st AI data center in space

They'll reuse parts of AgniKul's rockets

Instead of building new platforms, they'll reuse parts of AgniKul's rockets—transforming the extended upper stage into a solar-powered hosting platform for NeevCloud's data center payload, packed with around 500 high-performance AI chips in its first satellite configuration.

Each such payload can handle up to 100,000 users at once or process 10 million AI calls daily, all while using the vacuum of space for cooling and sunlight for energy.