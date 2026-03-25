Agnikul tests world's largest 3D-printed rocket booster
Technology
Indian startup Agnikul Cosmos just pulled off a big milestone: it has tested the Agnite engine, now the world's largest single-piece 3D-printed rocket booster.
Thanks to this tech, building an engine can go from months to just seven days.
This could mean much faster satellite launches, which is huge for things like disaster response and defense.
Agnikul's journey and future plans
The Agnite engine uses electric motor-driven pumps, making it simpler and reducing mechanical complexity.
The successful test in Chennai shows Agnikul can handle everything from building to launching rockets.
Incubated at IIT Madras and valued at over $500 million, it's aiming for even more launches soon with their Agnibaan vehicle and new commercial partnerships.