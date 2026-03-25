Agnikul tests world's largest 3D-printed rocket booster Technology Mar 25, 2026

Indian startup Agnikul Cosmos just pulled off a big milestone: it has tested the Agnite engine, now the world's largest single-piece 3D-printed rocket booster.

Thanks to this tech, building an engine can go from months to just seven days.

This could mean much faster satellite launches, which is huge for things like disaster response and defense.