Ahmedabad's Optimized Group pivots to selling satellites from next year

Their first two satellites focus on Earth observation and tracking space traffic (yes, they'll compete with Bengaluru startup Digantara). They're also working on a defense project under the iDEX program.

The company wants to cross ₹1,100 crore in annual revenue within three years, with nearly half from defense tech, but they still rely on imported parts for now.

To fix that, they plan to make their own sensors at least five years away from bringing one to market and might even go public with an IPO as they grow.