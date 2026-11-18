Ahmedabad's SatLeo Labs plans 15 microsatellites for mapping Earth temperatures
Ahmedabad's SatLeo Labs is aiming to launch 15 microsatellites that will circle the planet in low Earth orbit by early 2030, if all goes to plan, basically creating a high-tech "thermometer" that checks Earth's temperature from space.
These satellites will use thermal sensors and onboard artificial intelligence to deliver super-detailed heat maps, helping spot urban heat zones and early signs of water stress in crops, pretty cool for climate action.
SatLeo TAPAS-1 reached orbit, bookings constrained
SatLeo Labs already made history on October 1, 2026, when its first technology demonstrator, TAPAS-1, hit orbit aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 (India's first commercial thermal payload in space).
The team gets support from ex-ISRO scientists and Indian government test facilities.
But there are some hurdles: launch availability is a challenge, with SpaceX reportedly not accepting new bookings until at least 2029, while Indian rockets from Skyroot and Agnikul are still moving through development and regular-flight readiness.