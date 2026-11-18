Ahmedabad's SatLeo Labs is aiming to launch 15 microsatellites that will circle the planet in low Earth orbit by early 2030, if all goes to plan, basically creating a high-tech "thermometer" that checks Earth's temperature from space.

These satellites will use thermal sensors and onboard artificial intelligence to deliver super-detailed heat maps, helping spot urban heat zones and early signs of water stress in crops, pretty cool for climate action.