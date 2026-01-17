AI adoption is booming—but not everywhere equally
A new report from Anthropic shows that richer countries are way ahead in using AI, while lower-income nations are struggling to catch up.
Israel tops the global leaderboard for AI adoption, with Singapore, Australia, and South Korea close behind.
Meanwhile, countries like India and Nigeria are still far behind when it comes to putting AI to work.
US workers double down on AI at work
In the US, 40% of employees now use AI on the job—up from 20% previously.
Washington DC is leading the charge, but experts think this tech gap could even out across America in a few years.
Wealthier countries tend to use AI for both work and personal or leisure purposes, while people in lower-income nations show higher shares of educational or coursework use.
Why does this matter?
The report warns that if only wealthier countries get ahead with AI, global inequality could get worse.
For every 1% bump in a country's GDP per working-age person, there's about a 0.7% increase in AI use—so closing this tech gap isn't just about gadgets; it's about fairness too.